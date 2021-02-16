AHSAA Sub-regional high school girls and boys basketball games involving Jackson County teams that were scheduled for Tuesday have been delayed until Wednesday.
Here is the updated schedule:
GIRLS
Monday
2A: Pisgah 72, Sand Rock 41
Wednesday
1A: Lindsay Lane at Skyline, 2 p.m.
4A: North Jackson at Priceville, 5 p.m.
6A: Scottsboro at Hazel Green, 5 p.m.
BOYS
Wednesday
1A: Oakwood Adventist at Skyline, 4:30 p.m.
1A: Woodville at Decatur Heritage, 6:30 p.m.
2A: Section at Sand Rock, 6 p.m.
2A: Spring Garden at NSM, 6:30 p.m.
6A: Madison Academy at Scottsboro, 6:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.