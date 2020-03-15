Jackson County schools will be session Monday; however, attendance will not be mandatory through Wednesday, according to Jackson County Superintendent Kevin Dukes.
“I have been asked if these absences will affect semester test exemptions,” said Dukes. “They will not.”
Dukes said school principals have worked diligently with their staffs to sanitize all school environments.
“We will continue to follow strict cleaning measures,” he added.
Dukes said while all are concerned about the current health situation, he is also concerned about students who may need to be at school for food and safety.
“We have 5,000 students in our county schools,” said Dukes. “Most may be fortunate enough to have their days worked out, but not all do.”
Dukes said on Monday each school will contact parents and guardians of students to determine who may need food during this extended time away from school.
“We will assess the situation and determine the best course of action moving forward,” said Dukes. “Please be aware of your children’s friends, classmates or neighbors to help us identify anyone that may need assistance during this time.”
Dukes said the right thing to do is make sure all students are considered and looked after during this extended time away from school.
Schools will be closed Thursday, March 19 through April 6.
