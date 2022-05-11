Jacob Cooper
Section High School Senior
This week’s outstanding youth is a young man who is a talented athlete as well as an All A student. Jacob Cooper is a senior at Section High School.
Jacob has maintained an All A average during high school. He has accomplished this while playing basketball, baseball and football.
As a basketball player for the Section Lions, Jacob was named All County, All Sand Mountain, and All Region. He was named to the All State tournament team, All State third team, Sand Mountain Super 8, and All Tennessee Valley honorable mention.
Jacob was a starting player for the Section Lions football team. He was named as All County and All Region in football.
History is Jacob’s favorite school subject.
“I enjoy learning about the past,” he adds.
Jacob will graduate this month from Section High School. He plans to attend college, but which one is not yet determined. Jacob will be studying to become a secondary school teacher and hopes to teach history.
When he is not busy at school with his academics and sports, this busy teen has a part-time job at Section Pharmacy. He also mows yards. When he has free time, Jacob enjoys spending time with his friends and family.
Jacob is the son of Brandon and Lauren Cooper and has two brothers, Carter and Jackson. His grandparents are David and Patty Kitrell and Denise and Pat Cooper.
He attends Scottsboro Free Holiness Church.
