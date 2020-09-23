The Section football team will be in action Friday night.
Section head coach Chris Hammon confirmed Tuesday night that the Lions will travel to Collinsville for a "game of no record," meaning the game won't count on either team's record.
It's instead a way for the teams to play a game after receiving COVID-19 related forfeits from other teams. Section received one last week from Ider and with this week's scheduled bye week, was looking at going 21 days between games. Meanwhile, Collinsville was scheduled to play Sand Rock, which forfeited on Tuesday because of COVID-19 reasons.
It's a rematch of the team's season-opening matchup at Section that Collinsville won 7-0. Section is 3-2 on the season while Collinsville is 4-2.
Collinsville is scheduled to be off next week. Coupled with a forfeit victory over Brindlee Mountain in Week 3, Collinsville would've been looking at playing just once over a four-week span.
Kickoff for the non-counting game between the Lions and Panthers is Friday at 7 p.m. at Chad Hawkins Field in Collinsville.
