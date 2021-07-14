Kaitlyn Estes
Scottsboro High School Class of 2021
This week’s outstanding youth was a member of the band and an honor student during her high school years.
Kaitlyn Estes is a member of the Scottsboro High School Class of 2021.
Kaitlyn was recognized six times at the STAR (Students and Teachers for Academic Recognition) Programs. She was a member of the Future Teachers of America.
As a member of the SHS Marching Band, Kaitlyn played the alto saxophone. She served as the alto saxophone section leader. She was also a member of the Jazz Band where she played the baritone saxophone.
AP Literature was Kaitlyn’s favorite school subject.
“It challenges me every day and gives me different perspectives,” she adds.
Kaitlyn plans to continue her education for one year at Northeast Alabama Community College. She will then transfer to Jacksonville State University where she plans to major in elementary education and minor in psychology.
This young lady has worked part-time at Payne’s Sandwich Shop and Soda Fountain. When she has free time, Kaitlyn enjoys reading, exercising, and baking.
Kaitlyn is the daughter of Brandt and Erica Estes. She has one brother, Cameron. Her grandparents are Robin and Mike Taylor and Judy and Bob Estes.
She has two cats named Slammer and Gizmo and a dog named Fern.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.