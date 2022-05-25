Northeast Alabama Community College (NACC) President Dr. David Campbell announced Monday on social media that the college’s beloved Roscoe has died.
“We miss him already,” wrote Campbell on Facebook. “We were blessed that we had him at Northeast for as long as we did.”
Roscoe, a black Labrador, wondered onto the campus in 2015 and found a new home. He was a neighborhood dog whose family moved, and Roscoe kept coming back to campus. He became a friend to all on campus.
While Roscoe had his own doghouse on campus, when it was cold, hot or stormy, he slept inside one of the college’s buildings.
Campbell, the campus police and others fed him on the weekends.
In early May, a life-sized bronze statue of Roscoe and Trouper the Mustang, was unveiled at the campus.
“We are so glad he made it to our statue unveiling,” said Campbell. “We know Roscoe was least 15 years old.”
Campbell said Roscoe had calcification of his spine, which resulted in him not being able to walk or maintain bodily functions.
Through the years, the college spared no expense when it came to its dog. Campbell always went out of his way to provide and care for Roscoe. Students and staff, as well, took care of him.
Campbell said Roscoe will be buried near the college’s walking trail.
“We are going to miss Roscoe dearly, but his spirit, legend and likeness in the statue will be with us forever,” Campbell added.
