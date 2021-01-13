Scottsboro police continue to search for a local woman, reported missing.
Capt. Erick Dohring said Maria Andres Pedro, 34 of Scottsboro, was last seen on Jan. 4. A week later, she remains missing.
“We have no leads,” said Dohring. “She just disappeared.”
Pedro has black hair and brown eyes, said Dohring.
If you have any information on her location, contact the Scottsboro Police Department at 256-574-4468, ext. 354.
