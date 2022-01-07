Jackson County Circuit Judge John Graham granted a request by attorneys for Keith Shirey in continuing his sentencing date.
Shirey, 61 of Dutton, was convicted last November in the May 24, 2017 murder of his father, Charles Shirey, 78.
Shirey’s sentencing was set for Jan. 6, however his attorneys asked for a continuance after one of them was diagnosed with COVID.
Shirey has remained in the Jackson County Jail since his conviction. He is facing 10-99 years in state prison, according to sentencing guidelines, including a $60,000 fine.
Graham has not set a new sentencing date. Shirey’s attorneys asked that the date not be rescheduled for Jan. 11, Jan. 12, Jan. 17 or Jan. 20 due to the attorney’s having schedule commitments on those dates.
