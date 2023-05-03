Humans like to think of themselves as morally upright individuals. Because we often view ourselves that way, we tend to become judgmental towards others.
The problem with all this self-moralizing on our part is that it makes us appear self-righteous and that we don’t make mistakes.
Many people do not have a background of a religious upbringing and have no way of knowing the truth about what is right or wrong. In today’s society, so much is being promoted as normal that people aren’t sure anymore which is which.
Those who are insecure in their beliefs or values tend to be more easily persuaded to try anything the world has to offer.
As the world around us changes, people are drawn into questioning their values. Unconventional ideals and lifestyles cause people to question their morality and overexposure to certain outside influences lead to moral anxiety.
According to a recent Gallup survey, a record high 50 percent of Americans say the state of moral values in the United States is poor. While 37 percent think it is fair, 13 percent think it is excellent.
I would love to know what those 13 percent were drinking or smoking when they took the survey.
I think we can all agree that moral values are in decline and that our sense of right and wrong has become blurred. Sometimes too far to the left and sometimes too far to the right.
The reasons given by the subjects of the survey varied, often by the age groups. Baby boomers claim to have a clear view of right versus wrong, while younger people said they struggle with moral choices.
I recently read an article that listed several societal trends that the writer claims have led to the deterioration of our country’s moral standards. Some were surprising while others made perfect sense.
High on the list was the subject of exposure to so many things of a sexual nature. Advertising in print and cable are full of sexual content.
There was a once a time when family hour was limited to good, clean family entertainment. That has changed drastically. Parents must be on high alert at all times for content. Reality shows have taken over and they are too real.
Next on the list was celebrity worship. I could not agree more. Too many people are buying into the fake bodies and relationships that these celebrities display on social media. All of this coveting can lead to unhealthy body image issues and a sense of feeling like a failure.
When people reach that point, they don’t really care what they have to do in order to achieve their goal of being just like the celebrity they are worshiping. This can often lead to immoral behavior to achieve the desired effect.
Politicians with an alpha mentality are running rampant. When leaders demand that others follow their lead in regard to moral issues it robs people of their ability to police their own lives. A stronger or more outspoken personality whose motto is “my way or the highway” can turn people off and they decide they don’t want any part of anything related to morality.
We see this next one in the headlines every day.
The subject of sexual orientation has people worn out from hearing about it. The ongoing battle between the morally righteous and those who have chosen alternate lifestyles is exhausting. People are in a state of unrest because if they choose to ignore other lifestyles and accept them then they are accused of being too tolerant.
Most people just want to live their own lives and are not interested in the sex lives of others, but in today’s political climate that is impossible. It’s either fight or flight.
Because we are a prosperous nation, we fill our lives with stuff. Expensive homes, cars, and vacations are just a few of the items we think we have to have.
When materialism takes over a person’s life, their possessions and physical comfort become more important than spiritual or moral values. There is just not enough room in our lives for all that stuff and morality too.
Many believe the Tik Tok app shares a place on the list. They think Tik Tok is pushing moral degradation, weird trends, and loser mentality. They also think it cultivates a culture of stupidity and narcissism.
Over 1 billion videos a day are watched on the Tik Tok app. When that many users spend their time watching people do anything and everything, it is easy to understand how the lines between right and wrong become obscured. Morality becomes an afterthought.
History will one day record the highs and lows of our current society’s moral failures.
I am confident it won’t be a pretty picture for posterity.
› Anita McGill is a former publisher of The Sentinel. She can be reached by email at anitamcgill99@gmail.com.
