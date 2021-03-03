A Flat Rock man is wanted by authorities after fleeing from a sheriff’s deputy Saturday.
Chief Deputy Rocky Harnen, of the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, said the sheriff’s office received calls Saturday of reckless driving around County Road 14 in Flat Rock.
“A deputy made a stop on Moore Road in Flat Rock,” said Harnen. “The driver gave a false name and said his driver license was at his house.”
At that point, Harnen said the deputy allowed the man to go his house to retrieve his license, following behind him.
“The driver pulled behind the house and took off on foot,” said Harnen.
The driver was identified as Rodger Daylin Marr, 22 of Flat Rock. Harnen said, prior to the stop, Marr was wanted on a failure to appear warrant.
Now, he’s facing additional charges including fleeing to elude and possibly giving false information to law enforcement.
