The rumor mill has been spinning around Scottsboro. The most recent one involving a Chick Fil A coming to Scottsboro. If you were to google “Chick Fil A,” on their website you’ll see a Scottsboro location with a “coming soon” beside it.
The address links it to US Highway 72 and AL Highway 35, the location of the new shopping center featuring Publix that broke ground last week. However, this deal is not set in stone quite yet.
“You’ve seen everything I have,” said Scottsboro Mayor Jim McCamy. “When I talked to folks, they said that there’s nothing official. That’s not from [Chick Fil A’s] broker, White Development, us or anybody, that’s coming from [Chick Fil A]. I wish [it was official].”
