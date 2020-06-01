The Scottsboro Public Library reopened to the public on Monday, June 1 at 9 a.m. under limited services and hours.
The library has a four phase plan for reopening that will provide social distancing measures for patrons, and cleaning procedures for books.
“We understand that our community has missed the library and the services that we provide. We are working to make sure that our reopen is effective, safe and ready for the community as we, like libraries all over the country, are redeveloping how we provide services and materials to patrons,” said Laura Pitts, library director.
During the first phased opening, the Scottsboro Library’s operating hours to the public will be Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 9 a.m. until 12 p.m. for seniors and individuals that are immune compromised and high risk. The library will close from 12-1:15 p.m. for lunch and cleaning and will reopen from 1:15-4 p.m. The library’s book drop remains open for daily book returns.
The wearing of masks will be required for entry into the library. The wearing of gloves is highly recommended.
During phase one, in person service in the library building will be restricted to checkout and return of library materials and making of a new library card.
All library materials returned will be quarantined for three days (72 hours) before being re-circulated as a precautionary measure.
“I know that there are a lot books people are looking forward to reading, however, we are following guidelines from various library sources and other libraries to clean books and feel the safest way to ensure they are clean is to quarantine them for three days,” said Pitts.
Only 10 patrons will be allowed in the building at any given time. Each patron will be allotted 15 minutes to make their book selections.
Library staff will control access at the door on a first-come, first served basis. Staff reserves the right to deny access to patrons who appear to be sick (ie coughing, sneezing). At this only one-family member may enter the library for check-out of materials. Please have all library cards with you when arrive at the library.
No children will be allowed in the facility during phase 1. Please bring the library cards of your children with you to check-out materials for them.
Library staff will be unable to provide lengthy one-on-one technology assistance at this time due to social distancing requirements.
Curbside assistance is not available at this time due to social distancing. However, books can be placed on hold for pickup at the library by calling 256-574-4335. Give your library card number over the phone and bring your card with you when you come to claim items at the front desk.
During phase one, only three items will be allowed for check out. One 7-Day book will be allowed per person to be checked out. All books and audio books will have a one week due date. Movies will have a three day due date. No renewals during this time.
No late fees have accrued on accounts since our closure however, library late fees will begin accrued June 8, which is one week after we reopen.
A library card must be present at time of checkout. Please have your card available when you come to the library.
During phase 1, the library will continue with the suspension of all programming, meeting room use and use of public computers and any other use of the building by patrons other than the controlled checkout mentioned above. There will be no public restroom access until further notice. Copies and faxes are unavailable at this time. There will be no public seating areas in the library. The library will not be taking book donations at this time, however, they will in the future.
“We ask that everyone remain patient with us during this time,” said Pitts. “We want everyone to have a safe visit to the library while adhering to the needs of others and our staff. Please know that we are all in this together. This is a new way of library service for a temporary time, we will get back whatever our “new normal” is when the time is right.”
