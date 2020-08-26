A number of high school football games set for Friday night have been moved to Thursday because of the possibility of inclement weather Friday night.
All games are scheduled to kick off at 7 p.m.
Games involving Jackson County teams that have been rescheduled to Thursday are:
› Woodville at NSM
› Valley Head at Section
› Madison Academy at Scottsboro
› North Jackson at Whitwell (Tenn.)
Friday
› Pisgah at Sand Rock
