On Election night in Jackson County, voters selected a new circuit judge and voted out three incumbents in the Republican Primary.
In the Circuit Judge’s race to replace retiring Judge Jenifer Holt, Brent Benson won without a runoff, garnering 61% of the vote.
Benson finished with 5,880 votes, while Daryl Eustace had 2,582 votes and Patricia Stewart had 1,168 votes. With no Democratic opposition, Benson will wrapped it up in the primary.
In two Jackson County Commission races, incumbents Melinda Gilbert and Mike Sisk were both defeated. In District 3, A.J. Buckner and Mark Guffey made it to a runoff as Buckner finished with 3,596 votes to Guffey’s 3,207 votes. Gilbert finished with 2,454 votes.
In District 4, Kevin McBride defeated Sisk 4,980 – 4,040. McBride will also face no Democrat in the November election.
In the Jackson County Board of Education race, Robbie King defeated incumbent Charles West 4,302 – 2,039. King will face on opposition in November.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.