Gov. Kay Ivey, only the second woman ever elected governor in Alabama, said on Wednesday she will seek reelection next year.
Ivey, 76, made the announcement in a video message released by her campaign, emphasizing her administration’s investment in infrastructure, job creation, Alabama’s pandemic recovery and its low unemployment rate.
“I’m incredibly proud of what we’ve accomplished together,” said Ivey. “But I know that our work isn’t done yet.”
Ivey succeeded Gov. Robert Bentley in 2017 after Bentley resigned in the midst of an impeachment investigation. A year later, she won her first full term defeating Tuscaloosa Mayor Walt Maddox, capturing 60% of the vote.
Ivey said on Wednesday the state has seen a global pandemic wreak havoc on citizens’ way of life, and the state has also seen natural disasters rip through.
“And now, we’re seeing a Democrat-run Washington out of step with our way of life that seeks to cancel those they disagree with,” said Ivey. “But here in Alabama, we don’t back down.”
Ivey said her administration has treated these challenges as opportunities to show the world what Alabama is made of.
“Opportunities to move us forward, rebuild our state stronger and solidify the conservative values that make Alabama, Alabama,” she added. “Together, we’ve taken our economy to new heights, improved the quality of education for our next generation and worked to connect every corner of the state with new roads and bridges.”
