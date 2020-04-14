Straight line winds caused major damage in Scottsboro Sunday night. Sunday night’s storm caused flooding in the downtown Woodville area. It also caused damage in the Shiloh community in Higdon.
TJ’s Metals, located on John T. Reid Parkway, was destroyed by the straight-line winds. Owner Michael Clark said he received a call from police Sunday night saying debris was on the highway and he needed to clean it up. Around 10 p.m., he pulled into his parking lot and saw what had happened.
Clark said the front of the building “didn’t look too bad”, but he said he was shocked when he walked around the side of the building and saw that everything was collapsed. Clark does not know what all can be salvaged from his business, but he hopes a couple of his machines can be.
“We will clean up and rebuild,” said Clark. “We plan on being back. We can do this.”
Scooter’s Sports Bar and Grill also suffered some damage from Sunday night’s storm. Owner Mark Bangs said they were open and doing takeout orders. When the weather started to get bad, he sent his employees home. He left when the weather got worse, but the police called him before he could get far down the road.
Part of his roof was blown off, and there was some damage o his back deck. Bangs said it would be a time-consuming process to get everything back to the way it was. Scooter’s will continue to take carry-out orders starting on Wednesday at 4 p.m.
Jackson County EMA Director Paul Smith said there was also flooding in Woodville Sunday night. There were five houses on College Street that had some flooding. A representative from Woodville Town Hall said their public library had some flooding, but no books were damaged.
A woman was rescued from her car that was stalled in deep water around the intersection of Highway 35 and County Road 8. Jackson County Chief Deputy Rocky Harnen said another person was rescued from a car in Boxes Cove.
Scottsboro Fire Chief Gene Necklaus said one person was temporarily trapped in his home on George Adams Road when a tree fell across it. He said the man was removed without significant injury.
There were also some downed trees and damage to houses in the Shiloh community in Higdon caused by Sunday night’s storms.
