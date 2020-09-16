Hannah Duncan
Pisgah High School Senior
A young lady who is active in many clubs and plays three sports is this week’s outstanding youth. Hannah Duncan is a senior at Pisgah High School.
Hannah was selected by her peers as president of her senior class. She is vice president of the National English Honor Society and a member of the History and Spanish Clubs.
This honor student is a member of the Beta Club and Mu Alpha Theta, a math honor society. She is also a member of SOAR, FFA (Future Farmers of America), FCA (Fellowship of Christian Athletes), and FCCLA (Family, Career, and Community Leaders of America).
Hannah was recently named a member of the homecoming court. She was selected for Jackson County Junior Leadership.
For six years, this teen has been an active member of the Pisgah Eagles volleyball, basketball, and softball teams.
She played on five state championship teams with two in softball and three in basketball as well as one state runner-up softball team. She was named to the 2019
All-State Softball team.
Math is Hannah’s favorite school subject. “I like the challenge of solving the problems,” she adds.
This Pisgah senior plans to attend Wallace State on a softball scholarship. She will pursue a career in the medical field.
When this busy teen has free time, she enjoys riding the gator, being out in the pool with her mom, playing cards, and baking.
Hannah also likes to spend time with her family and friends, play travel ball, and watch The Bachelor.
Hannah works the concession stand for Rec football and basketball games. She also gives softball hitting lessons.
Hannah is the daughter of Billy and LaShonna Duncan and has one brother. Her grandparents are Jim and Sharon Caperton of Flat Rock and Gary and Rhonda Duncan of Woodville. She is a member of Glendale Church of Christ.
The family has two dogs, three cats, and a calf.
