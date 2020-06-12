Owning his own business came with some tough challenges for Heath Lokey. Lokey took over the Wright family’s All-State Insurance Agency in April. For starters, he took over a family business that spanned 56 years in Scottsboro. If that wasn’t enough, the literal flood gates opened.
In Lokey’s first week, Gov. Kay Ivey shut down the state due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It was pretty stressful,” said Lokey. “We kept the door locked during April, but we got to know each other. It was challenging, but I knew the reason I was supposed to be here.”
During April, at Easter, floods and storms took over the area. Since then, Lokey has dealt with two wrecks near his agency on Highway 72, one of which resulted in a fatality and another that saw his newly built sign destroyed.
“It’s been interesting,” said Lokey.
A native of Albertville, Lokey had spent most of his life there, graduating from Albertville High School in 2002. He attended Auburn University where he met his future wife, Crystal. He later graduated from Athens State University.
Lokey returned to Albertville after college, going to work for Michael Higdon’s All-State Agency. Lokey managed Higdon’s four agencies in Albertville, Guntersville, Huntsville and Hoover.
He said he contacted Blake Wright after learning Wright was looking to sell his business.
Wright said when he began the process of selling the business, it was important to find someone who would have the same passion and values to help people, and also have integrity, dedication, trustworthiness and a desire to make the community better.
“Heath embodies that combination,” said Wright. “I feel he is the best person to help protect your family.”
Lokey said the doors are finally back open at All-State.
“Business is good,” he said. “I am enjoying it. I really appreciate how welcoming the community has been to my family. This is the kind of place we want to raise our family.”
He and Crystal have been married 12 years and have three children: Clay, Layla and Camilla.
Lokey said his staff is available to help anyone. That staff includes Jane Manning, who has been with All-State nearly 40 years, John Akins, Dakota Parrish and Austin Moyers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.