Annabelle Parrish has been a busy young lady these last few months. One of her favorite projects has been her Little Free Library. With the help of her dad and some power tools, she built and painted this little library then added books. She is grateful for all the support she has received from the community, and her library is overflowing with books. Anyone may stop by the library at 1208 Byron Road, in Scottsboro, to take a book or leave books for others. She loves seeing people of all ages stopping by her library.