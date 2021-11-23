Circuit Judge John Graham, on Friday, denied Keith Shirey’s request for bond, pending his sentence on Jan. 6, 2022.
Shirey was convicted of murder on Nov. 10 in the 2017 death of his father, Charles Shirey.
In his ruling, Graham wrote, “Upon giving due consideration of the Defendant’s Motion for release of Defendant pending sentence, the State’s opposition thereto, the law and the particular facts of this case, this motion is denied.”
Keith Shirey’s attorney, Joe Espy III of Montgomery, filed a motion last Monday seeking bond for his client.
In his motion, Espy said Shirey is not a flight risk, adding that the incident occurred on May 24, 2017 and Shirey was charged by indictment on Sept. 16, 2019.
[Shirey] has made all court appearances and remained in the Jackson County community,” Espy said. “A reasonable bond will assure his appearance.”
Espy also said Shirey has no criminal record, adding that he is not a danger to the community or himself.
In the state’s motion, filed last Wednesday, District Attorney Jason Pierce said Shirey is a convicted murderer and must be treated accordingly.
“The Court, having heard the testimony and seen the photographs, is aware of the brutality and savagery that the defendant inflicted on his very own 78-year-old father,” said Pierce.
Pierce said, in consideration of the potential sentence that is set for Jan. 6, 2022 by Circuit Judge John Graham, Shirey’s age and access to resources, the state believes Shirey poses a significant flight risk.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.