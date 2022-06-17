Brittany Smith, whose story made national headlines after she maintained she was raped and acted in self-defense in the shooting death of Joshua Todd Smith in 2018, was ordered to state prison by Jackson County Circuit Judge Brent Benson, where she will serve nine months after repeated probation violations.
Smith reached a plea agreement in 2020 on murder and arson charges. As part of the agreement, she was sentenced to serve 20 years on the murder conviction and 15 years on arson second degree conviction.
The sentences were split, and Smith was ordered to serve 36 months, the first 18 months to be served under house arrest and the final 18 months suspended.
On the arson conviction, Smith served six months in Jackson County Jail, followed by 60 months on state probation.
Prior to Benson’s order, Smith was arrested three times on probation violation since house arrest began in May 2021. The most recent arrest came after Smith attempted to falsify a drug screen using a urine sample that did not belong to her. She also admitted using methamphetamine on March 5.
Benson ordered Smith to prison for nine months, saying, in a court order, that she has come before the court four times on probation violation matters within the first year of her probation, he efforts to cover up a positive drug screen and her overall unwillingness to comply with the terms of her probation.
Smith was transported to Tutwiler Prison earlier this week, with 78 days of jail credit. According to the Department of Corrections, Smith could be released Dec. 7.
Benson said upon her release Smith shall report to the State Probation Office to be placed back on probation with house arrest for the remainder of the required house arrest period.
