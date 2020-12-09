The Scottsboro City School System is transitioning to a virtual platform for the remainder of the semester, which ends on Friday, Dec. 18, according to Superintendent Dr. Jay Reyes.
Reyes said the high school, junior high school and Collins Intermediate transitioned at the conclusion of the school day on Wednesday, Dec. 9.
Caldwell Elementary and Nelson Elementary remained open Thursday, Dec. 10, but will transition to the virtual platform beginning Monday, Dec. 14.
“Each school/school staff will provide information concerning student assignments for the remainder of the semester no later than Friday, Dec. 11,” said Reyes. “For grades 7-12, semester exams will be addressed in this correspondence.”
Reyes said extracurricular activities will continue. However, he said expectations that the community should prepared for will be a decrease in number of spectators and stricter measures concerning social distancing and wearing of masks.
Reyes said administrators, faculty and other staff members have given everything that they could in order to attempt to keep schools open.
“They are to be commended,” he said. “As we look to January, my expectations are that we will face many of the same issues we see today. I look for our community to continue to rally around one another and push forward as we know that there will come a day when this too shall pass.”
Reyes said the holidays are quickly approaching.
“Since August, we have faced many obstacles together and are stronger for it,” said Reyes. “Moreover, it is during this time away that I want all of you to focus on you and your family’s health and well-being in preparation for what I hope will be a wonderful family time over the coming weeks.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.