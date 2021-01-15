Jordan Doufexis has been involved in politics the past 10 years. Now, the Rainsville native has taken a step up.
U.S. Senator Tommy Tuberville has named Doufexis as his senior advisor and state coordinator. Doufexis will manage Tuberville’s state staff in Washington D.C.
Prior to his new job, Doufexis spent the last year serving as digital media director for Tuberville’s Senate campaign, traveling with the former Auburn football coach daily.
Doufexis spent the last decade working in digital media in Alabama politics. On the local level, he worked behind the scenes with DeKalb County Superintendent Jason Barnett, Circuit Judge Andrew Hairston and DeKalb County Revenue Commissioner Tyler Wilks.
He’s also worked with the Plainview basketball program and head coach Robi Coker, chronicingly the program’s two state championships in 2018-2019.
Doufexis got into politics in 2011 as a 26-year-old intern for the Mitt Romney presidential campaign.
“I haven’t wanted to do anything else since,” he said. “I have to credit the majority of my success to my wife, Ashley, who has been with me almost every step of the way and is a digital media guru.”
Doufexis is a 2002 graduate of Plainview High School and also attended Northeast Alabama Community College and the University of Alabama.
He spent the past five years as the CEO of Go Native, helping local businesses. He and Ashley, along with their two-year-old daughter, Andi, recently moved to Washington D.C.
“Ashley and I have been fortunate to play a small role in reshaping the political landscape in Alabama for the last decade,” said Doufexis. “I couldn’t be more honored to serve Sen. Tuberville and fight for the people of Alabama in Washington D.C.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.