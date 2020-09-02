Christmas Charities of Jackson County will begin taking applications for assistance during the holidays during the week of Sept. 21-25.
Applicants must bring a social security card for everyone listed, a food stamp letter and proof of address (utility bill).
Applicants can apply at the following locations:
• Bridgeport – Bridgeport Lions Club Building, Tuesday, Sept. 22 and Thursday, Sept. 24, from 1-5:30 p.m. both days.
• Dutton – Dutton Public Library, Tuesday, Sept. 22, Wednesday, Sept. 23 and Thursday, Sept. 24, from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m.
• Flat Rock/North Sand Mountain/Bryant – Union Baptist Church, Monday, Sept. 21-Friday, Sept. 25, from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.
• Pisgah/Rosalie – Pisgah Baptist Church, Monday, Sept. 21-Friday, Sept. 25, from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m.
• Scottsboro/Hollywood/Woodville/Paint Rock/Paint Rock Valley/Langston/Skyline – Jackson County DHR, Monday, Sept. 21-Friday, Sept. 25, from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m.
• Section/Macedonia – Section Town Hall, Thursday, Sept. 24, from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m.
• Stevenson/Fackler – Stevenson Housing Authority, Tuesday, Sept. 22, from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m., and Michael Scott Learning Center, Thursday, Sept. 24, from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m.
Applicants are encouraged to apply at the center nearest their home. There will be no makeup days. COVID policies will be in place with a mask required and only person per family allowed in the buildings.
