Scottsboro police are searching for a suspect, who allegedly burglarized Scottsboro Family Pharmacy early Thursday morning.
Major Greg Godfrey said the incident occurred at 2:49 a.m. when a person, dressed in solid black, threw a rock through a glass door of the pharmacy, located at 201 Veterans Drive.
“The suspect stole some prescription pills and exited out the back door,” said Godfrey.
Anyone with information concerning this incident is urged to contact Scottsboro Investigator Scott Hamilton at 256-574-4468, ext. 354.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.