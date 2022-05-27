Three days after the Republican Primary, Bill Nance sits in his office, a little more relaxed but still focused on the job at hand.
On Tuesday, Nance received 57.7 percent of the vote in defeating Commissioner Jason Venable 4,584-3,359 for the Republican nomination for Jackson County Commission chairman. With no Democratic opposition, Nance earns a full term in the position, which will begin in November.
“I am quite thankful for the people who have given me the opportunity to serve,” said Nance.
The past year has found change for Nance, in some ways. In the way of leading, though, he continues on as he has for over 50 years.
Nance was appointed to the position by Gov. Kay Ivey May 2, 2021. He said he had some people ask him to consider the appointment.
“It took a real discussion with my wife,” Nance said. “We live in this county. We love this county. If I can help, I want to help.”
At first, Nance did not plan to run for a full term. Over the course of the past year, that changed.
“I realized I wanted to serve the people,” he said. “I enjoy coming to work each day.”
Nance voluntarily enlisted in the Army in 1968 and served almost 35 years, retiring as a major general. A campaign process was new to him, he said.
“I had good people working for us,” Nance said. “I appreciate that.”
Much like his military career, working for the future, while making the present strong, keys Nance.
“Our county has great opportunity for the future,” he said. “We sit in a great position. But we have real work to do, starting with infrastructure.”
Nance said work includes bringing the Internet across the county, having good water and sewer and roads.
“We’ve got to solve the infrastructure that will allow us to bring business in, help us grow in population and have an economic benefit,” said Nance.
Nance said challenges remain, such as structural issues in the courthouse that must be dealt with.
“We’ve got to have a county plan,” he said. “We’ve got to bring people together, figure out what our focus is and our priorities.”
Nance hasn’t reveled in victory since Tuesday night. Instead, it’s been work as normal.
“I’ve still got a job to do,” he said.
After Tuesday, there’s been meetings, trips to Huntsville and picking up signs.
“We are picking up signs as quickly as possible,” he added.
Nance said his door will always be open for the people of Jackson County.
“You can come see me,” he said.
