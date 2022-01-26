Scottsboro City Schools announced on Tuesday that they would remain virtual for the remainder of the week. The school system originally closed down Jan. 18 due to a COVID outbreak leaving the schools short staffed.
After updating their emergency operations plan to fit current Center for Disease Control guidelines and having the schools be deep-cleaned over the weekend, SCS originally hoped to be able to open the schools back up on Monday.
However, due to continued reports of COVID cases spreading, SCS decided to remain virtual Monday and Tuesday, deciding on the rest of the week on Tuesday. With the virtual learning continuing for the rest of the week, SCS announced a decision on the next week of schools to be made on Friday.
“We are continuing to monitor the number of positive COVID cases, isolations and quarantines among faculty, staff and students. While we are beginning to see fewer positive cases being reported, we continue to have many who are reporting COVID-like symptoms and are either trying to see a doctor and/or awaiting test results from recent testing. For these reasons, Scottsboro City Schools will remain in the virtual learning platform through Friday, Jan. 28, 2022,” SCS Superintendent Amy Childress said in a statement. “We continue to thank you for your continued support, patience, and understanding as we are faced with many challenges throughout this ongoing pandemic.”
