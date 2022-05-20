A Fort Payne man has been charged with assaulting umpires at a little league baseball game in Pisgah Thursday evening.
Chief Deputy Rocky Harnen, of the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, said deputies received calls from different sources around regarding fans getting out of hand at game in Pisgah, off County Road 374.
“When deputies got there, it had calmed down,” said Harnen. “However, deputies observed an altercation between a guy and an umpire.”
That altercation and another led to the arrest of Jonathan Brent Henderson, 43 of Fort Payne. Harnen said Henderson allegedly struck two umpires, ages 18 and 21, in the face.
“The umpires had minor injuries,” he said.
Henderson was taken into custody and transferred to the Jackson County Jail, where he was charged with two counts of assault second degree of a sports official.
Henderson was released three hours after his arrest, at 11:48 p.m., according to jail records, on a $5,000 bond.
