Here are the schedules for the first combined Jackson County Middle School/Junior High Girls and Boys Basketball Tournaments, which are set for Saturday, Monday, Tuesday and Thursday at Macedonia (team’s seed listed in schedules):
GIRLS
Today
8. Woodville vs. 9. Rosalie, 10 a.m.
2. Dutton vs. 7. Macedonia, 12:20 p.m.
4. Bridgeport vs. 5. Pisgah, 2:40 p.m.
3. Skyline vs. 6. NSM, 5 p.m.
Monday
1. Stevenson vs. 8. Woodville/9. Rosalie winner, 5:10 p.m.
Tuesday
2. Dutton/7. Macedonia winner vs. 3. Skyline/6. NSM winner, 4 p.m.
1. Stevenson/8. Woodville/9. Rosalie winner vs. 4. Bridgeport/5. Pisgah winner, 6:20 p.m.
Thursday
Championship Game, 6 p.m.
BOYS
Today
7. Dutton vs. 10. Rosalie, 11:10 a.m.
8. Woodville vs. 9. Macedonia, 1:30 p.m.
4. Bridgeport vs. 5. Skyline, 3:50 p.m.
3. Section vs. 6. NSM, 6:10 p.m.
Monday
2. Pisgah vs. 7. Dutton/10. Rosalie winner, 4 p.m.
1. Stevenson vs. 8. Woodville/9. Macedonia winner, 6:20 p.m.
Tuesday
2. Pisgah/7. Dutton/10. Rosalie winner vs. 3. Section/6. NSM winner, 5:10 p.m.
1. Stevenson/8. Woodville/9. Macedonia winner vs. 4. Bridgeport/ 5. Skyline winner, 7:30 p.m.
Thursday
Championship Game, 7:20 p.m.
