A Jackson County teacher has been selected as one of the 16 finalists for State Teacher of the Year. North Jackson High School teacher Nia Stivers is among the finalists who were chosen from more than 150 teachers across the state. Stivers is the Jackson County Teacher of the Year and the District 8 Secondary Teacher of the Year.
“I can not imagine a more deserving teacher to represent North Jackson High School and all the Jackson County School District,” said Jackson County Superintendent of Education Jason Davidson. “Mrs. Stivers has a passion for teaching and true heart for her students. I will not be surprised if she is selected as the overall Teacher of the Year, and she would be a very deserving recipient.”
When asked for her reaction to this honor, Stivers said, “In all honesty, I am baffled. I was baffled that I was chosen as Jackson County’s Teacher of the Year. I KNOW the teachers in this county; they are brilliantly effective at teaching their content while giving their students a safe place to feel love and validation. I am no more worthy than them.”
“To win the District 8 Secondary Teacher of the Year still leaves me feeling unworthy and humbled for this honor,” added Stivers. “I had teachers in my life who cheered for me, prayed with me, and even provided for my needs outside of school. THEY are the ones who taught me the qualities of what really is the secret to successful teaching: love.”
Josh Harding, principal at North Jackson High School, said, “We at North Jackson are so proud of Mrs. Stivers for being chosen as a finalist for State Teacher of the Year. She’s a great teacher but an even better person. She does so much for our students that’s beyond what is asked of her. Not only does she teach and impact the students of North Jackson, but she’s also a product of North Jackson (‘98). We’re a little extra proud of that too!”
The pool of 16 finalists will be narrowed to the top four by a state-level committee. The State Teacher of the year will be named in May.
Alabama’s Teacher of the Year serves as a full-time ambassador for education and the teaching profession and conducts workshops. The State Teacher of the Year becomes a candidate for National Teacher of the Year.
