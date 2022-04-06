Ashlyn Blizard
North Jackson High School Senior
This week’s outstanding youth is a young lady who hopes to continue her cheerleading career when she attends college next year.
Ashlyn Blizard is a senior at North Jackson High School.
Ashlyn is a member of the Student Government Association and serves as vice president for that group. She is an honor student who has been honored at the school’s Recognition of Academic Excellence programs. She is also a member of the Beta Club.
During high school, Ashlyn has been a member of the North Jackson Varsity Cheerleading Squad. This group of athletes has won two state cheerleading championships.
Math is Ashlyn’s favorite school subject.
“Numbers have always made sense to me,” she adds.
She is a member of Mu Alpha Theta which is a Math Honorary Society.
Ashlyn plans to attend Jacksonville State University where she will study for her degree in secondary education for mathematics. She will be trying out for the cheerleading program at JSU. She hopes one day to have her own cheer team.
This busy teen works part-time at Ace Hardware and Shasta’s Cheer Center. She is also learning to play the bass with her dad.
When Ashlyn has free time, she enjoys spending time with her family. She also chooses to go to the gym and tumble whenever she gets a free moment.
This outstanding young lady is the daughter of Sharon and Kevin Blizard and has one sister, Julie. Her grandparents are Janice and John Blizard.
She attends First Baptist Church of Bridgeport.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.