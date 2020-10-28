COVID-19 can’t stop the ghosts and goblins from coming out this weekend. In Jackson County, despite the pandemic, there will still be several Halloween events to attend, if you choose.
On Friday, Oct. 30, Highlands Health and Rehab will host a drive by Halloween parade for their residents. The community is encouraged to attend to help make this a fun event for the residents.
Decorate a vehicle, wear a costume or just drive through, honk and show you care. Parade line up begins at 1:30 p.m. on Parks Avenue, behind the Jackson County Jail. No candy or items allowed to be given to residents. Parade participants must remain in their vehicle. No contact with residents will be allowed.
Contact Mary Anne Blevins-Newcom with questions at 256-218-3706.
There will be a few trunk or treats throughout the county as well, on Saturday, Oct. 31.
The city of Bridgeport will host a trunk or treat. The time is still be determined as city officials say keep tabs on the city Facebook page.
The city of Stevenson will host a trunk or treat Saturday, at City Park, starting at 5 p.m. The town of Pisgah will also host a trunk or treat Saturday, from 4-8 p.m. at the old First National Bank building in Pisgah, with partnership with the Pisgah Fire Department.
The Well Church will host a Trail of Treats Saturday, from 5-9 p.m., at Goose Pond Civic Center.
Willow Street Baptist Church will host Trip O’ Treats Saturday, from 5-6:30 p.m. Pastor Keith Burnette said it will be a drive through event and will be held rain or shine. The church is located at 2702 East Willow Street.
“Nobody gets out of their car,” said Burnette. “Everything will be pre-bagged. We invite people to come through.”
The Portrait Collection will be hosting a free photo and candy event at the studio on Saturday, located at 121 North Broad Street in Scottsboro. Join photographer Karlee Blair from 12-3 p.m. for a free professional portrait of your child in his/her Halloween costume, plus leave with a bag of candy.
Halloween on the Square will take place Saturday and Sunday during Trade Day weekend. There will be vendors throughout the day who can stay during the annual trunk or teat event on the square from 4-8 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.