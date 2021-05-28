In an emotional courtroom Friday, Madison County Circuit Judge Claude Hundley sentenced Eric Scott to 15 years in state prison, following his manslaughter conviction in the March 2020 death of Anna Grogan Brown, last month.
Scott, speaking before the court and Brown’s family, said he was truly sorry.
“It was an accident,” said Scott. “I did everything I could to help her. It is something I have to live with the rest of my life. I would trade places with her if I could.”
On March 9, 2020, authorities found Brown deceased from a gunshot wound inside a residence on County Road 36 in Hollywood. According to court testimony, Brown was shot into her left hip, severing an artery in her left leg. The bullet exited her left leg and entered her right leg, severing a vein.
During the trial, a doctor testified that Brown would have survived just minutes after the shot.
Prior to entering the residence, authorities were in a standoff with Scott, who they said refused to come out. Using gas canisters, authorities made their way inside the residence, where they said they located Scott hiding behind a counter. A weapon was located inside the residence, along with some drugs, including methamphetamine.
Several people spoke for Scott during the sentencing hearing, including family members, Kenny Hill and Keisha Harris.
“Eric is a good person, who has a good heart,” said Hill. “That day he just made a huge mistake. Everybody has that worst day.”
Harris said Scott has always been a role model for her and her family.
“He’s a really good person,” she said.
Shelia Morris, a victim services officer in the Jackson County District Attorney’s Office, read a statement from Brown’s family. She said Brown’s parents have been crippled by the loss of their daughter.
“She was a champion for the hopeless,” said Morris. “She dedicated her life to helping people with addiction.”
