Gretchen Blevins
North Jackson High School Senior
This week’s outstanding youth is a young lady who is first in her class and involved in activities at her school. Gretchen Blevins is a senior at North Jackson High School.
Gretchen has the highest grade point average in her class as she has every year since ninth grade. She is an All A student and president of the Beta Club.
She scored a 35 on her ACT which is just one point short of a perfect score.
This honor student is also president of the Student Government Association. She is a member of the Academic Excellence Committee and co-editor of the school yearbook.
Gretchen is a member of Mu Alpha Theta Math Honor Society as well as Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society.
As a junior Gretchen earned third place in poetry for the Aurora Writing Competition hosted by Northeast Alabama Community College.
Gretchen placed second in Mathematics Testing at Beta State Convention in the ninth and tenth grades. She won first place in Quiz Bowl at Beta State Convention as a junior.
She placed first in individual testing at the Jackson County Math Tournament her freshman year.
Mathematics is Gretchen’s favorite school subject.
“My brain works very logically and straightforward, which is exactly how math works as well,” she adds. “It doesn’t hurt that it is also arguably my best subject.”
Upon her graduation from high school, Gretchen plans to attend a four-year university. She will be studying for a bachelor’s degree in biomedical engineering.
In addition to getting top grades and staying active at school, this top scholar works part-time as a cashier at Horizons Food Mart. When she has free time, Gretchen enjoys relaxing and watching movies with her friends.
Gretchen is the daughter of Jennifer Blevins and Jeffrey Blevins and has an older brother, Garrett. Her grandparents are Martha Beavers and Mary Jo and George Hackworth. She has one dog named Stella.
Gretchen attends Mt. Carmel Baptist Church.
