The North Sand Mountain football program enjoyed a historic season in 2020.
NSM set a school single-season record with 10 wins, won the program’s first ever region championship and advanced to the state quarterfinals for the second time — and second consecutive season — in school history.
Three of the players that played important roles in that success have been recognized for their efforts by the Alabama Sports Writers Association’s prep sports committee.
Senior Lake Bell and juniors Brodie Allison and Derek Bearden have been named all-state by the ASWA, which released its 2020 All-State High School Football Teams tonight for all seven Alabama High School Athletic Association classifications as well as the Alabama Independent Schools Association tonight statewide.
Bell was a Class 2A first-team all-state selection at defensive back. It’s the second all-state selection for the senior, who was a second-team all-state pick as a receiver last year. Bell moved to quarterback this season for the Bison offense while starting for his fourth season in the defensive secondary. Defensively, Bell totaled a team-high 87 tackles, 58 of which were solo stops, along with four interceptions.
Allison was a second-team all-state offensive lineman selection. The 6-foot-3, 230-pound junior was a key cog in an NSM offensive line that helped the offense produce nearly 2,000 yards rushing and more than 1,400 yards passing. NSM averaged 28.3 points per game.
Bearden was selected second-team all-state defensive back. The junior had 32 tackles and a team-high six interceptions.
Woodville quarterback tabbed honorable mention — Woodville’s Jackson Peek’s stellar 2020 season was recognized by the ASWA, which tabbed him a Class 1A all-state honorable mention at quarterback.
Peek finished his final season with the Panthers by rushing for 1,545 yards and 22 touchdowns on 213 carries while also completing 53 of 101 pass attempts for 802 yards and five touchdowns.
Peek helped Woodville post a winning season in region play for the first time — the Panthers finished third in 1A Region 7 with a 4-2 mark — along with tying the school record for wins in a season (five) and advancing to the playoffs for the fifth time in six years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.