On Tuesday, Gov. Kay Ivey announced an extension to the state’s Safer-at-Home order that was implemented on May 22. The original extension was originally set to expire on July 3, however, due to the increase in cases in the state, the new order has been extended to expire July 31, at 5 p.m.
The press conference included Ivey, State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris, State Rep. Dexter Grimsley, and Greenville Mayor Dexter McLendon, with the latter three sharing personal testimonies of how the virus has affected their own lives, as well as how data surrounding COVID-19
Ivey has shared that since the outbreak around Memorial Day Weekend, the original Safer at Home Order was intended to keep people safe, and to prevent any more contractions of the disease.
Ivey has stated in the press conference that the days ahead are now the “new normal,” and this will be the new normal for however long it will be necessary. “Personal responsibility means it is everyone’s responsibility,” said Ivey, “If we continue going in the wrong direction and our hospitals are not able to handle the capacity of patients, then we’re going to reserve the right to come back in & reverse course.”
Harris has also made his own comments concerning the recent rise in COVID-19 cases. With roughly 30,000 new cases in the past few weeks, Harris calls for Alabamians to take COVID-19 more seriously, and to not let anyone’s guard down. Harris has also confirmed that a new map of the alert levels for each individual county in the state. This map will be based on the number of cases in the past 2 weeks, with each county having a color-coded level of coronavirus concentration.
Grimsley, and McLendon both shared how COVID-19 has affected their own lives, and families. Grimsley spoke of his sister, who contracted COVID-19, and passed away at 58.
He added that if she were alive today, “she would be telling people to protect themselves and wear a mask.”
McLendon, having both he and his wife testing positive for the virus, reiterated Ivey’s and Harris’s words that the virus needs to be taken seriously, adding that his mother, 90, is currently in a nursing home, and he is unable to visit her. McLendon mentioned football, and the state’s admiration for the sport, but he added that his mother’s “and my wife’s life is more important. Please, please listen to what we’re saying.”
