The Scottsboro Three Arts Club will be holding their annual Art Sunday event on Sunday, Sept. 5 at King Caldwell Park. Some of the festivities for Art Sunday include arts, crafts, vendors, other forms of entertainment as well as a children’s area.
Two photo contests will be held, one for children and one for adults. The winner for the youth contest will win a digital camera, with second and third winning $30 and $20 Walmart gift cards. Winners in the adult contest will also receive Walmart gift cards.
Contestants who wish to enter will need to submit an 8x10 photo of “a person, place or thing” with a $5 entry fee. Submissions can be dropped at the Scottsboro or Jackson County Board of Education office. The deadline for this form of submission is Thursday, August 26. Contestants can also bring their photos to the cabin from 9-11 a.m. on Art Sunday, though the entry fee can only be paid by cash or money order.
Anyone who would like to be a vendor for Art Sunday is recommended to visit the Three Arts Club website (scottsboro3artsclub.com).
