Drake McCutchen
Section High School Junior
This week’s outstanding youth is a three sport athlete and ranks in the Top 10 in his class. Drake McCutchen is a junior at Section High School.
This All A student is a member of the Beta Club and FFA (Future Farmers of America). He served as president of his sophomore class.
Drake is a member of the varsity football, basketball, and baseball teams. He was All Area in baseball as a freshman and sophomore.
In football he was a member of the First Team All-Region and All-County Honorable Mention as a sophomore and junior.
This young man says that English is his favorite school subject.
Drake plans to attend Northeast Alabama Community College for one year following high school. He will then transfer to Jacksonville State University or Middle Tennessee State University to pursue a degree in education. He hopes to become a teacher and a coach.
When this busy teen has free time, he enjoys spending time with his family and friends. He also loves to play sports, hunt, and fish.
Drake is the son of Greg and Melissa McCutchen. He has two siblings, Wiley and Cogan.
His grandparents are Pallie Nix and the late Jim Nix, Patsy Nailer and the late Cleburn McCutchen. The family pets are Roy Bob who is a chocolate lab, Frost who is a silver lab and Holly who is a Shih Tzu.
