Scottsboro Mayor Robin Shelton said on Friday that he will seek reelection in the upcoming municipal election, set for Tuesday, Aug. 25.
“It has been my pleasure to serve and move our community forward these three and a half years,” said Shelton. “We have made great strides but have much more to accomplish.”
Shelton said, this year alone, the city is building its third storm shelter for the community, all built during his administration. He also said this month the first of three different projects will begin at Scottsboro Municipal Airport, which total over $2 million, funded with state and federal grants received.
“Goose Pond Colony recently expanded the boat ramp capacity, which will allow it to host much larger fishing tournaments,” said Shelton. “This in turn leads to an increase in tourism and revenue dollars for our community.”
Shelton said this fall the Alabama Department of Transportation will put out bids for highway safety improvements at the County Park/Highway 72 intersection.
“This is a direct result of a $1 million federal highway grant the city received,” he said. “These safety improvements will ultimately lead to expanded retail growth for this area of town.”
Shelton said the city is completing building additions to its sanitation department that will enable the city to expand its recycling efforts in collecting, sorting, baling and storage.
“The commitment to expanding and improving our recycling program resulted in the city receiving a new grant in May in the amount of $146,535,” said Shelton.
He added additional improvements have been completed throughout the city and several additional projects are in the planning stages.
“As you can see, we are moving forward as a community with a lot of positive happenings,” said Shelton. “I ask for your continued support on Aug. 25 as I seek my second term.”
