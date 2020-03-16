The city of Scottsboro will be continuing basic services, and city hall will remain open at this time, according to Mayor Robin Shelton.
Shelton said the only public closures within the city are the Parks and Recreation sports complexes, the Rec*Com and the Goose Pond Civic Center.
“We will be closely monitoring the school openings and will open the closed recreational facilities and civic center to the public when Scottsboro City schools have reopened,” said Shelton.
The city’s police and fire departments will be responding appropriately to all medical emergencies at this time.
Shelton said the city urges people to be mindful of large groups and to follow the CDC’s recommended guidelines of groups no larger than 50 people gathering.
“We also are urging everyone to be mindful of their surroundings and their own health and take the necessary precautions to ensure their safety as well as everyone else’s,” said Shelton.
