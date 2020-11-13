Journey of Faith School, in Stevenson, will hold its second annual “One Night Without a Home,” on Nov. 20-21.
“For one night, we are trading our bed for a box,” said Cynthia Hammontree, of the school. “We will sleep outside in a box to raise awareness for homelessness.”
Hammontree said the teens will be holding signs close to the road showing they are accepting donations.
“We will be available to help unload your vehicle, if you have donations,” she said. “We are collecting donations, so the kids can donate it to the homeless shelter in Huntsville.”
Hammontree said items being collected include socks, gloves, pens, pencils and sharpeners, word search books, toiletries, Gallon zip lock bags, soap, toothbrushes, toothpaste, deodorant, chap stick, non-perishable foods, blankets, sleeping bags, small tents and monetary donations.
“No clothes please,” said Hammontree.
Donation drop off location is at the school, located at 33 County Road 283 in Stevenson, directly across the street from Rudder Funeral Home.
Drop off times will be Friday, Nov. 20, from 12-8 p.m., and Saturday, Nov. 21, from 7:30 a.m. until 12 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.