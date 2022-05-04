Layney Beth Long
North Jackson High School Senior
A young lady who has maintained an All A average throughout high school and has her own business is this week’s outstanding youth.
Layney Beth Long is a senior at North Jackson High School.
This young lady is a member of the Beta Club and has been recognized each semester at the school’s Renaissance (Recognition of Academic Excellence) Program.
Layney is a member of Mu Alpha Theta, a math honorary society. She is also secretary of her senior class.
English is Layney’s favorite school subject.
“Mrs. Stivers makes me use my brain in a way I never knew I could,” she adds.
Following her graduation from high school later this month, Layney will be attending Northeast Alabama Community College.
She will be pursuing a degree in business and accounting. She has already been awarded an academic scholarship to NACC.
Layney has her own business which she calls Layney Beth’s Shop. She loves creating designs. When this busy teen has extra time, she enjoys making new products for her business and spending time with her family and friends.
Layney is the daughter of Owen and Stacy Long and has two siblings, Nataley and Keyton. Her grandparents are Joyce Cooper, Mark Cooper, Debbie Cooper, and Ozzie and Patty Long.
She attends Mt. Carmel Missionary Baptist Church.
