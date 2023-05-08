Mr. Larry Edward Hammonds, age 71 of Scottsboro, Alabama passed away Sunday, April 30, 2023 at his home.
The family will receive friends from 12-2 p.m. Saturday, May 6, 2023 at Scottsboro Funeral Home. Private burial will be in Pinehaven Memorial Gardens.
Mr. Hammonds is survived by his daughter, Ginger McClure (Steve); grandson, Hunter McClure (Mara); mother, Mary Alice Hammonds; sister, Carol Phillips (Robert); special friend, Kathleen Hammonds; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father, Clarence Hammonds; brothers, Bucky Hammonds, Kevin Hammonds, and Donald Hammonds; and sister, Barbara Ikard.
