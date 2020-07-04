Nita Tolliver announced her intention to run for Scottsboro City Council Place 2 on Wednesday. Tolliver was born and raised in Scottsboro. Her family has lived in Scottsboro her entire life where they value their faith, family, self and community.
She is married to Kevin Tolliver, who is employed at Johns Manville. She has two children, Jessica Willis and Tavaras Tolliver, and one grandson. She is a member of Shiloh Primitive Baptist Church in Hollywood.
Tolliver attended Scottsboro High School where she was introduced to leadership skills by many teachers and administrators. After graduating in 1992, she attended Northeast Alabama Community College where she earned an Associate in Science.
Tolliver has worked for the Scottsboro City Board of Education since 2003 and currently serves on the Scottsboro Downtown Redevelopment Authority Board. With the DRA, she has worked closely with others to implement plans to enhance the beauty of Scottsboro.
She is a member of Delta Kappa Gamma, the Society for Key Women Educators. Also, she is involved in various leadership committees and positions within the school system.
Tolliver is passionately pursuing her love of basketball by serving as an assistant coach for the Scottsboro Lady Wildcats and works diligently with her athletes and students each day. She is committed to providing each child with the means necessary to be successful.
The continued growth of the city of Scottsboro is crucial to Tolliver. She believes that by creating opportunities for people of all ages to come together, the city can continue to grow.
Tolliver said, “We need to showcase the wonders of our city, encourage people to make Scottsboro home therefore creating a more prosperous community. This requires increased job opportunities for new families as well as those who have already made Scottsboro their forever home.”
Tolliver has committed herself to supporting the community through her leadership skills.
She is not afraid to ask questions, as well as work for what needs to be done within the community.
She is diligent and persistent in completing any task that is given to her. These attributes, along with her attention to detail and connection to the community, will help her lead Scottsboro forward. She sees leadership as an opportunity to make a difference.
Tolliver is excited to serve the city that has given her the opportunity to create a great life for her family and believes Scottsboro will prosper through effort and teamwork. She is capable and ready to lead her community by listening and working collaboratively with the community and leaders.
“As your council member, my main priority will be to serve the citizens of Scottsboro with honesty and respect. I will approach each day as your city councilor with the goals of working as hard as I can, for as long as I can, FOR the people of this city that I love so much! I need your support in continuing the growth and success of Scottsboro. Join the team on Aug. 25, #TeamUpWithTolliver,” said Tolliver.
If you have any questions or concerns, contact Tolliver at TeamupWithTolliver@gmail.com.
