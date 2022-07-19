The Alabama Community College System (ACCS) Board of Trustees has approved Chancellor Jimmy H. Baker’s recommendation to appoint Dr. Jimmy Hodges as president of Calhoun Community College.
Hodges has served as interim president at the college since June 2021.
“Madison, Morgan and Limestone counties are exploding in economic development, which means the residents and businesses there need to know now more than ever that a dynamic leader like Jimmy is at Calhoun Community College to ensure accessible, affordable and flexible education is right there to meet the needs of the community,” Baker said. “Calhoun Community College leads our system in so many areas. I am excited to see how Jimmy will continue to strengthen direct ties to business and industry to maintain the college’s standing.”
Hodges’ appointment marks one of two of the last permanent college presidential appointment at Alabama’s community and technical colleges, resulting in all 24 of the colleges having permanent presidents for the first time in many years.
Hodges’s 40 years of experience span higher education administration, manufacturing and drafting and design technology. He began his career as a machinist and served in various manufacturing industry roles for the better part of 20 years.
In 2000, he utilized his experience to begin training the next generation as a drafting instructor at the Ernest Pruett Center of Technology (EPCOT) in Jackson County.
He then joined the faculty at Wallace State as a drafting department chairman and instructor and was later promoted to Dean of Applied Technologies.
Hodges earned a diploma in machine shop technology from Wallace State and an Associate of Applied Science in Machine Tool Technology from Calhoun.
Hodges holds a Bachelor of Science in Career and Technical Education and a Bachelor of Science in Management of Technology from Athens State University. He also earned a Master of Arts in Educational Leadership and a Doctor of Education in Higher Education Administration from the University of Alabama.
“For decades Calhoun Community College has been at the helm of workforce development in North Alabama, and I consider it a huge blessing to be able to lead such as excellent group of students, faculty and staff in continuing to enhance our current strategies and promote future growth,” said Hodges.
“Our communities are what makes us. This is the fastest-growing area of the state, and I am grateful to Chancellor Jimmy Baker and the Alabama Community College System Board of Trustees for giving me the opportunity to serve as interim president over the past year. I appreciate Calhoun employees who have welcomed me, and I look forward to continuing what we’ve started in meeting the needs of our students and the community,” added Hodges.
