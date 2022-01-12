The Jackson County Sports Hall of Fame held its induction Banquet for the Class of 2021 on Saturday. Pictured (left to right) are Bill Elder, Clyde Butler, Roy Anderson, Bobby Talley, David Campbell, Tom Esslinger, Patrick Patterson representing Delmus “Pat” Patterson, Tom McCrary, Bill White representing Ben Hunt, Morris Seymour, Ricky Ragsdale, Rupert Wright, Claude “Butch” Cassidy, Gretchen Wood representing Bill Wood, Vera Floyd representing Holland Floyd, Laura Beth Williams representing Ronnie Thompson and Heath Zapf.