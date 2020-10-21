Charlsi Henderson
Scottsboro High School Senior
A young lady who has been active in the band and athletics as well as many organizations throughout her high school years is this week’s outstanding youth.
Charlsi Henderson is a senior at Scottsboro High School.
Charlsi is a member of the Top Cats, Interact Club, and Fellowship of Christian Athletes. She is also a member of the Student Government Association and serves as an SGA senator.
It is only fitting that this young lady would be a member of the Scottsboro High School Danceline with the Marching Wildcat Band.
Charlsi has been dancing since she was three years old. “Dance has been a big part of my life and is my passion!” she adds.
Charlsi is also a member of the Indoor and Outdoor Track and Field Teams. The teams have won two state titles.
This busy teen is also an honor student. She has been recognized at each STAR (Students and Teachers for Academic Recognition) assembly during her high school years.
Math is Charlsi’s favorite school subject.
“Math is my favorite subject because it is my biggest struggle, and it challenges me,” she says.
Charlsi worked over the summer at the Funky Little Shack SnoCone Shop. She is currently a representative for Lauren Kenzie’s Jewelry.
When this busy young lady has free time, she enjoys hanging out with her friends. She has fun making tik toks. Charlsi enjoys being at the lake, swimming, and jet skiing.
Charlsi attends Mayfair Church of Christ in Huntsville. She says she loves attending church and being involved with the youth group. She also attends Bible Study and worship services. She wants to make Heaven crowded.
Charlsi’s plans for her future include attending Auburn University where she will earn her nursing degree. She plans to do additional studies to become a licensed physician’s assistant. She would like to work in the neonatal unit of a hospital or in a pediatric clinic.
“I definitely want to work with toddlers and babies,” Charlsi says. “I love little ones!”
This outstanding teen is the daughter of Patricia (Pat) Henderson and Michael and Pattie Martin. Her grandparents are Gerald and Jan Martin and the late Charles and Faye Henderson.
She has a step-brother Casey Martin, and a step-sister Kennedy Gray and her husband, Kelly.
She has two step-nieces, Adalee and Madalynn.
