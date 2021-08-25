Mike Kirkland has announced his bid as the state representative for Alabama House of Representatives, District 23. Kirkland said he will qualify in the Republican Primary, set for May 24, 2022.
“I am proud of being a part of our community, and now is the time to do even more,” said Kirkland. “I want to serve the great people of Jackson County and be their voice in Montgomery.”
Kirkland was born and raised in Jackson County. He and his wife, Pamela of 43 years, raised their son and daughter in Jackson County and now are watching their grandchildren being raised here as well.
“We deserve a seat at the table, someone that will work with Gov. {Kay} Ivey, along with our local leaders making sure we receive our fair share, and our issues are heard and addressed,” said Kirkland.
Kirkland has spent a majority of his life serving and volunteering. Over the last 40 years he has been active in the following civic and community organizations: former president and current board member of Northeast Alabama Community College Foundation Board of Directors; past president and current board member of Top of Alabama Regional Council of Governments (TARCOG); past chairman of Mountain Lakes Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors; past president of Scottsboro Rotary Club; past president of Jackson County ARC; former board member of United Givers Fund; former member of Board of Directors of Alabama Concrete Industries Association; past president of Association of Retarded Citizens and former president of Associates – Associated General Contractors (AGC), North Alabama chapter.
He is active with Alabama Road Builders Association (ARBA), the Association of Building Contractors (ABC), North Alabama chapter; Alabama Asphalt Pavement Association (AAPA); a graduate of Leadership Alabama – 2011; Leadership Jackson County – 2010 and Graduate Center for Creative Leadership.
Kirkland has worked for Vulcan Materials for over 30 years, where he has worked as an area sales manager, district sales manager, senior sale representative, plant manager, plant foreman and quality control inspector and plant office administrator.
Kirkland said it goes without saying he is a conservative Christian.
“Protecting our morals and values from the liberal agenda is always a priority,” said Kirkland. “We must put a stop to the cancel culture mentality. We also see neighboring counties reaping the benefits from job locating to their industrial parks.”
Kirkland said he will work to bring companies, industries and jobs to the area so the economy can move forward, and the revenue base can be energized.
“This will help our schools, first responders and secure the future of Jackson County,” he said. “I want my grandchildren’s future to look brighter and for them to thrive. I look forward to the months ahead, telling the voters why I want to serve as their next representative.”
Kirkland attended and graduated from the University of North Alabama with a Master of Business Administration and received a Bachelor of Arts from Athens State University. He received his Associates in Science and Arts from Northeast Alabama Community College while working full-time in a textile mill. He graduated from Scottsboro High School and was active in ROTC.
He and Pamela are members of Center Point Baptist Church in Scottsboro. They have two children, Erica and Michael Jr. Erica and her husband, Jason Weeks, have a 12-year-old daughter, Aly Grace. Michael and his wife, Danielle, have two children, Emory, who is five years old and Eleanor, who is one year old.
