As positive COVID-19 cases continue to rise in Alabama, the need for patient testing is increasing. Highlands Medical Center is opening a new drive-thru screening and collection site for COVID-19 testing.
The drive-thru site will be open Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m., at the Veterans Fairgrounds, at the corner of 220 Cecil Street and 1615 Heroes Drive in Scottsboro.
No physician order is required to be tested at this site. A provider will be available onsite to screen patients and write an order for those who need to be tested. Patients with a physician order will also be tested at the site.
Patients who meet screening and collection criteria but are uninsured will be screened for temporary Medicaid on site.
The drive-thru entry is located at the grounds gate close to the Scottsboro Junior High School. Traffic will flow through the side of the fairgrounds, through the concession stand area and exit at the gate near Collins Intermediate School.
The Scottsboro Police Department will be onsite to help with the flow of traffic.
