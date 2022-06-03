Thanks to the hard work of the FCCLA (Family, Career, and Community Leaders of America) Chapter along with their sponsor Deborah Helms and many others from Skyline High School, there is now a Little Free Library at the school. It is free for everyone from young too old to use.
This library already has books available for the public to read. It is a way to help the students keep up their reading skills over the summer when the school library is not open. There is no community library in the town.
The FCCLA chose this as their community project after reading about the project online. Anyone in the community may take a book. In order to keep the library going, it is asked that you return the book after you have read it.
Also, anyone may donate an appropriate book to the library. Take a book and share a book is how these little libraries keep going.
The Little Free Library nonprofit organization was founded in 2012. It has gained popularity in recent years. There are more than 100,000 registered Little Free Library book sharing boxes worldwide. The Skyline Little Free Library is registered on the web site.
If you live in other areas and are looking for one of these free libraries, go to the Little Free Library website for a map of all these libraries.
Helms, who retired from Skyline High School this year ending her 25 year teaching career, said there were many people involved in this project, The school librarian donated some books and plans to add more.
The actual boxes for the books were donated by Susan Stockman, a retired teacher from Section High School who heard about the project.
FCLLA members painted the boxes and got them ready for the books. They will be checking on the boxes during the summer.
These Little Free Libraries have been established for many reasons in communities throughout the world. There are small communities everywhere that do not have town libraries. People who want to share their love of reading with others get involved.
Anyone can start one and an abundance of information from getting organized to filling the boxes is available on the web site.
It is a good way to give back to your community. You might even get to know some of your neighbors as they visit the library. These libraries expand availability to books for children and adults.
Go by Skyline High School and have a look at their Little Free Library. Bring a book to share if possible and take one to read.
